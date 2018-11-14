November 14, 2018 / 12:59 AM / a few seconds ago

Samsonite says third-quarter net profit up 33 percent

FILE PHOTO: A Samsonite suitcase is displayed at a store in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Luggage maker Samsonite International SA (1910.HK) said third-quarter net profit jumped 33.3 percent from a year earlier, helped by sales of its Tumi and American Tourister brands.

Samsonite said in a statement on Tuesday evening its net profit during the July-to-Sept period was $75.5 million.

For the first three quarters, the company’s net profit gained 2.4 percent to $143.3 million.

Net sales in the third quarter rose 3.2 percent despite a 4.8 percent drop in China due to weak consumer sentiment, amid concerns about trade and falling business-to-business orders.

