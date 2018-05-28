FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 28, 2018 / 1:33 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Trading in Samsonite shares halted, pending statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Samsonite International SA (1910.HK) was suspended on Monday pending a statement from the world’s largest luggage maker, just days after a short seller accused it of questionable accounting practices and poor governance.

FILE PHOTO: A Samsonite suitcase is displayed at a store in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Samsonite gave no further details in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

    The luggage group lost a fifth of its market value in the previous two trading days after Blue Orca Capital on Thursday questioned accounting practices at Samsonite, including those used in its 2016 acquisition of the Tumi brand.

    Samsonite, one of most high-profile Hong Kong-listed stocks to be targeted by a short-seller, has called the allegations “misleading” and “one-sided”.

    Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.