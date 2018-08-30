FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 2:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Samsonite says strong Tumi boosts first-half sales; shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Luggage maker Samsonite International SA (1910.HK) posted a 16.6 percent growth in first-half net sales, helped by strong performance of its high-end Tumi brand, sending its shares up 8 percent on Thursday.

A Samsonite suitcase is displayed at a store in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The world’s largest luggage firm said late on Wednesday its first-half net sales rose to $1.85 billion from $1.59 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Samsonite, which have been under pressure since May after a short-seller attacked its accounting practices, rose as much as 8.5 percent to HK$31.80, their highest since July 30.

Its then CEO Ramesh Tainwala resigned less than a week after the attack that involved entities owned by his family, and was taken over by finance chief Kyle Gendreu.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

