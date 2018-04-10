FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 10, 2018 / 12:21 AM / in 17 hours

Samsung C&T says no plan currently to buy a stake in biopharma affiliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) said on Tuesday it has no plan currently to purchase shares in Samsung Bioepis Co, after a report said the company is considering raising up to 3 trillion won ($2.8 billion) to buy a 30 percent stake in its biopharma affiliate.

FILE PHOTO: Employees are reflected on a logo of Samsung C&T Corp at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

    “Samsung C&T is reviewing various measures to secure growth engine for the future, but the firm is not planning at the moment to buy a stake in Samsung Bioepis,” Samsung C&T said in a statement.

    Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.