Samsung C&T says no plan currently to buy a stake in biopharma affiliate

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) said on Tuesday it has no plan currently to purchase shares in Samsung Bioepis Co, after a report said the company is considering raising up to 3 trillion won ($2.8 billion) to buy a 30 percent stake in its biopharma affiliate.

FILE PHOTO: Employees are reflected on a logo of Samsung C&T Corp at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“Samsung C&T is reviewing various measures to secure growth engine for the future, but the firm is not planning at the moment to buy a stake in Samsung Bioepis,” Samsung C&T said in a statement.