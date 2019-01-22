South Korean court suspends regulator's disciplinary action against Samsung BioLogics

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court has suspended the financial regulator’s disciplinary action against Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd (207940.KS) over breach of accounting rules, an official at the Seoul Administrative Court said on Tuesday.
Samsung BioLogics filed an administrative lawsuit to overturn the watchdog’s ruling on accounting violations and sought a court injunction to restrain the disciplinary action until the court reaches a conclusion.
