South Korea regulator says Samsung BioLogics intentionally breached accounting rules

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s top financial regulator on Wednesday said it found Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd (207940.KS) intentionally breached accounting rules in inflating the company’s value ahead of its 2016 stock exchange listing.

Kim Yong-beom, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, said trading of BioLogics stock would be suspended following the decision and that the bourse would review the validity of its listing.

Shares in the biotech drug arm of Samsung Group, South Korea’s biggest family-run conglomerate, have plummeted in recent months amid concerns about its accounting practices.

South Korean regulators have been reviewing allegations that the firm violated accounting standards by switching the valuation method of its stake in a joint venture in 2015 to inflate profit before listing a year later.

Kim said the company “abnormally” adopted different accounting rules to avoid depreciation of the company’s value should a U.S. partner exercise a call option to boost its stake in the venture. He also said the regulator has advised the firm to dismiss its chief executive, who is not a member of the conglomerate’s controlling family.

Samsung BioLogics has denied wrongdoing, citing an agreement with its U.S. partner as the reason for valuing its stake in Samsung Bioepis at fair market value instead of at book value.

After the regulators’ decision, BioLogics repeated its denial, and said it would file an administrative lawsuit against it.