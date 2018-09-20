Two Samsung affiliates to sell Samsung C&T shares worth $867 million

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two Samsung Group affiliates said on Thursday they had decided to sell their stakes in Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) worth around a combined 971 billion won ($866.57 million).

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance (000810.KS) said in a regulatory filing that the stake sale was to improve its asset management. And Samsung Electro-Mechanics (009150.KS) said in a separate filing that it also decided to unload about 5 million shares in Samsung C&T.