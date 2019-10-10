Technology News
October 10, 2019 / 2:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Samsung Display to invest $11 billion by 2025: Blue House

FILE PHOTO: Samsung's logo is seen on a laptop computer displayed in Seoul, South Korea July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Display plans to invest 13.1 trillion won ($11.0 billion) on facilities and research by 2025, South Korea’s presidential office said on Thursday.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and an Apple Inc supplier, will spend 10 trillion won on facilities and the rest on research and development of next-generation display technology, the presidential office, or Blue House, said in a statement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had attended a signing ceremony at Samsung Display’s manufacturing site in the South Korean city of Asan, the Blue House said.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue

