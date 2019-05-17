Samsung to spend more than $14 billion in second phase of China chip plant: Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will spend more than $14 billion in the second phase of investment in its memory chip plant in Xian, China, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday citing a Samsung executive.

Xinhua, citing Samsung Vice President Ji Hyun-ki, said the second phase of investment in the Xian plant will be completed in July this year and start production in the first quarter of 2020.