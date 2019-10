FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Wednesday it suspended production at its mobile phone factory in China at the end of September.

The world’s top smartphone maker said it made a “difficult decision” to suspend production at its only China phone factory in its effort to enhance efficiency, Samsung told Reuters in a statement.