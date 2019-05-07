Samsung Electronics says no anticipated shipping date yet for Galaxy Fold

FILE PHOTO: Samsung's new Galaxy Fold smart phone which features the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display that works with the next-generation 5G networks is seen in this image released in San Francisco, California, U.S. February 20, 2019. Courtesy Samsung/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it cannot confirm the shipping date for its foldable device Galaxy Fold yet and apologized to its pre-order customers in the United States for the delay.

Samsung delayed global sales of the foldable phone after reviewers discovered problems with its display.

“If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be canceled automatically,” the South Korean tech giant told Galaxy Fold pre-order customers in an email late on Monday, which was confirmed by a Samsung spokeswoman.