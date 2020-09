FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, speaks during a news conference at a company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors indicted Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on charges of manipulating stock prices and breach of trust in order to cement control of the group, a prosecution official said on Tuesday.

Considering the gravity of manipulating the capital market, prosecutors decided to indict despite an independent panel’s previous recommendation not to indict, the official said.