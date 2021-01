FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Yonhap reported on Monday citing Lee’s lawyer.

The lawyer’s firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.