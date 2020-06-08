South Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives for a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, the court spokesperson said in a statement.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Lee, culminating their probe into the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates that they said facilitated Lee taking greater control over the group.