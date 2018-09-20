FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 20, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

NY court overturns $115 million patent judgment against Samsung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York State Court of Appeals on Thursday overturned a $115 million judgment against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) over television patents.

Visitors in front of a Samsung logo during the preview day of the IFA trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin, Germany August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

In 2015, MPEG LA, a group that owns a pool of patents used in television sets, sued Samsung on allegations that the electronics maker had improperly terminated contracts with the group. MPEG LA won a $115 million judgment against Samsung in January.

In its ruling issued on Thursday the New York State Court of Appeals overturned the judgment, writing that Samsung’s termination of the contracts was “proper under the plain language of both agreements.”

Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.