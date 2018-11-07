Samsung to invest $22 billion in AI by 2020

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) said on Wednesday it planned to invest $22 billion in artificial intelligence technology by 2020.

Speaking at its developers conference in San Francisco, Samsung’s head of AI, Eui Suk Chung, also said the company will hire a thousand employees to work on the technology in the same period.

Samsung is expected to launch its much-anticipated foldable phone to developers at the conference later on Wednesday.