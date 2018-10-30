FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 30, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Chip growth delivers Samsung Electronics record third-quarter profit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) posted record quarterly profit on Wednesday, meeting expectations thanks to sales of semiconductors to data centers and higher production yields.

The world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit rose 21 percent from a year ago to 17.6 trillion won ($15.5 billion) in the July-September period, in line the company’s estimate.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.