Chip growth delivers Samsung Electronics record third-quarter profit

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) posted record quarterly profit on Wednesday, meeting expectations thanks to sales of semiconductors to data centers and higher production yields.

The world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit rose 21 percent from a year ago to 17.6 trillion won ($15.5 billion) in the July-September period, in line the company’s estimate.