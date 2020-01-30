Technology News
January 30, 2020 / 12:03 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics fourth-quarter operating profit falls 34%, dogged by chip market downturn

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Thursday its operating profit fell 34% in the October-December quarter, in line with its estimate earlier this month, as the South Korean conglomerate battled a downturn in the memory chip market.

The world’s biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 7.16 trillion won ($6.13 billion). It also said net profit fell 38% to 5.2 trillion won, and that revenue fell 1% to 59.9 trillion won - also meeting estimates.

A two-year boom in memory chip prices started to fade in late 2018 as demand slumped from data center customers while a U.S.-China trade war punctuated by tit-for-tat import tariffs muddied purchase decisions, creating a supply glut.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sandra Maler

