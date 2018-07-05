FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 5, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics says second quarter operating profit likely rose 5.2 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Its sluggish mobile business pressured strong margins from its chip sales, analysts have said.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said April-June profit was likely 14.8 trillion won ($13.2 billion), below the 14.9 trillion won average of 18 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue likely fell 4.9 percent from a year earlier to 58 trillion won.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late July.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.