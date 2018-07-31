FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 12:12 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics second-quarter profit up 5.7 percent on-year, buoyed by chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) posted a 5.7 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday as strong sales of semiconductors helped the South Korean tech giant defy sluggish growth in the smartphone market.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Operating profit for the world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones was 14.9 trillion won ($13.4 billion) in the April-June quarter, it said in a regulatory filing, compared with 14.8 trillion won it had estimated.

Revenue fell 4 percent to 58 trillion won in line with its earlier estimate.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates

