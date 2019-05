FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog plans to fine South Korean electronic giant Samsung over the pricing of its smartphones, RIA news agency cited the watchdog as saying on Thursday.

The anti-monopoly watchdog said last month it had found Samsung’s Russian unit guilty of illegally supporting retail prices for its smartphones and tablets.