SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Thursday it sold 1.12 trillion won ($1 billion) worth of its shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The stake sale, aimed at removing regulatory risks, was scheduled to be completed before Thursday’s market opening, it said in a regulatory filing.