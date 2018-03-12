FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 12, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Trading in Samsung Elec to be halted for three days before stock split - Korea Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s stock exchange said on Monday that trading in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s shares will be halted for three days before the stock is split.

The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Samsung Electronics, Asia’s fourth most valuable stock as of Monday, announced a 50:1 stock split in January, in a move that will make it easier for retail shareholders to hold Samsung shares.

The Korea Exchange said the exact dates of the trading halt will be announced by Samsung Electronics. Samsung previously said in a regulatory filing that the newly split shares are expected to be listed on May 16.

The exchange said in a statement that the trade halt, meant for procedures like data processing and submission of old shares, is shorter than the recent average of about 15 trading days to minimize the impact to investors’ liquidity.

Samsung Electronics accounted for around 20 percent of the main Kospi index’s market capitalization as of Monday.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.