Samsung Electronics shares jump on expected record third-quarter memory chip profit

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 4.5 percent after the market opened in Seoul on Tuesday, as analysts expected the tech giant to announce record profits in memory chips for the July-September quarter.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in front of its office building in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung shares marked their biggest intraday percentage gain since October 2016 as of 0009 GMT.

Shares in SK Hynix Inc, the world’s second-largest memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics, also jumped as much as 4.3 percent, their biggest intraday percentage gain since Aug. 14.