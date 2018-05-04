Samsung Elec shares make solid opening after stock split

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) opened at 53,000 won each on Friday after a 50:1 stock split which makes it easier for retail investors to buy into the South Korean technology giant.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The price was flat compared to the basis price of 53,000 won per share, which Korea Exchange said was calculated by dividing the shares’ last pre-split closing price by 50.

The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 0.3 percent as of 0018 GMT (8.18 p.m. ET).

Shares in the global leader in semiconductors, televisions and smartphones traded at 2.65 million won ($2,467.48) each prior to the split, putting them out of reach of retail investors.

Once known as “emperor stock” for its high price, South Korean media renamed the shares the “people’s stock” after the split.

Analysts said Samsung’s recent efforts to boost shareholder returns would encourage retail investors to take a larger portion of the company’s market capitalization than they had been able to previously.

Samsung had 70 trillion won ($65 billion) in net cash at the end of March and is giving out yearly dividends of 9.6 trillion won as part of a three-year shareholder return policy for 2018-2020.

By dispersing shares among a greater number of investors, the split also could help owner family members and affiliate companies, the controlling shareholders, fend off attempts by other shareholders to have a greater say over the company’s affairs, analysts said.

“In the case of Samsung Electronics, whose affiliates control about a 20 percent stake, and only 15 percent stakes have voting rights, the stock split is meaningful,” said Lee Seung-woo, analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Samsung Electronics accounted for around 20 percent of the main KOSPI .KS11 index's market capitalization as of early Friday.