Business News
August 22, 2019 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea's top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case on August 29: YTN

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Supreme Court will deliver a ruling on the bribery conviction of Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Aug. 29 in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of the country’s then-president in 2017, broadcaster YTN said on Friday.

In February 2018, the 51-year old Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) vice chairman was released after an appeals court gave him a suspended jail sentence on charges of bribery, embezzlement and others. Both Lee and state prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below