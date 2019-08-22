South Korea's top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case on August 29: YTN

FILE PHOTO - Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Supreme Court will deliver a ruling on the bribery conviction of Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Aug. 29 in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of the country’s then-president in 2017, broadcaster YTN said on Friday.

In February 2018, the 51-year old Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) vice chairman was released after an appeals court gave him a suspended jail sentence on charges of bribery, embezzlement and others. Both Lee and state prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court.