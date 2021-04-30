Filing shows for first time how late Samsung chairman's stake shared

FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee reacts during a news conference regarding his resignation at the company's headquarters in Seoul April 22, 2008.REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) -The stake held by the late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee in Samsung C&T was divided among his son Jay Y. Lee, his two daughters and his wife, Samsung C&T said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

This is the first time the information has been publicly disclosed since Lee, credited with turning Samsung into the world’s largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died last October.

Among the late Lee’s 5,425,733 shares in Samsung C&T, Jay Y. Lee received about 22%, the regulatory filing said. Daughters Lee Boo-jin and Lee Seo-hyun also received about 22% of the late Lee’s shares, while wife Hong Ra-hee received about 33%.

The portions were according to South Korean law’s inheritance ratio.

It was unclear whether the regulatory filing represented the final division of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung C&T.

Yonhap news agency said earlier on Friday that the family may not have finalised how the late Lee’s stockholdings will be divided upon inheritance, and the division of the stockholdings may be changed later on.