March 23, 2018 / 12:43 AM / in 36 minutes

Samsung Electronics CEO expects higher demand for value-added memory chips in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects demand to increase for value-added memory chips handling large data this year, its CEO said on Friday.

Shareholders queue in line to enter the Samsung Electronics Co. annual general meeting at the company's Seocho office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. SeongJoon Cho/Pool via Reuters
Slideshow (13 Images)

The tech giant also expects greater uncertainty in the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel business due to stiffer competition between OLED and liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, and from Chinese LCD makers, Samsung Electronics’ co-CEO Kinam Kim said.

Samsung held its annual shareholders meeting on Friday, with shareholders to vote on a 50:1 stock split and appointments of new board directors.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
