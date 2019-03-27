Samsung Heavy says Petrobras America claims $250 million in damages in lawsuit

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries said on Wednesday that Petrobras America filed a lawsuit against the South Korean shipbuilder with a U.S. court, claiming 283 billion won ($249.32 million) in damages.

Petrobras America claimed that it paid excessive charter fees for a drill ship built by Samsung Heavy, Samsung said in a regulatory filing. Samsung delivered the vessel to U.S. shipowner Pride Global Limited in 2011.

Samsung said it was not involved in the charter agreement signed between Petrobras America and Pride Global Limited, saying it will actively counter the legal dispute.