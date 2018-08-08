Samsung Group to spend $22 billion on AI, 5G, auto parts and biopharma

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] will invest 25 trillion won ($22 billion) over the next three years in artificial intelligence, 5G mobile technology, electronic components for autos, and the biopharmaceutical business, Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - The Samsung logo is seen in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Samsung Electronics, the world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones and the group’s flagship company, did not provide a breakdown of the figures but said it will provide the majority of the investment.