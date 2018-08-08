FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
August 8, 2018 / 5:14 AM / in 7 minutes

Samsung Group to spend $22 billion on AI, 5G, auto parts and biopharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] will invest 25 trillion won ($22 billion) over the next three years in artificial intelligence, 5G mobile technology, electronic components for autos, and the biopharmaceutical business, Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - The Samsung logo is seen in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Samsung Electronics, the world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones and the group’s flagship company, did not provide a breakdown of the figures but said it will provide the majority of the investment.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kim Miyoung and Neil Fullick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.