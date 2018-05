SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd (032830.KS) said on Wednesday it had decided to sell part of its shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) worth 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion).

FILE PHOTO: A man leaves Samsung Life's main office building in Seoul March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

The insurance firm said in a regulatory filing that the disposal was to preemptively remove regulatory risks.