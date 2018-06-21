FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Samsung Securities should face partial suspension: Korean watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial watchdog said on Thursday that it recommended suspending some of Samsung Securities’ operations for six months after the broker’s ‘fat finger’ error prompted a public outcry.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) decided to recommend partially suspending the broker’s operations to the Financial Services Commission (FSC), which makes the final decision, it said in a text message to reporters.

Samsung Securities, one of South Korea’s largest stock brokers, accidentally issued in April 2.8 billion shares to employees - more than 30 times the number of its outstanding shares and theoretically worth some $100 billion - some of which were quickly sold off by workers.

Reporting by Haejin Choi and Yuna Park; writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Adrian Croft

