SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics jumped more than 5 percent on Tuesday amid strong buying by foreign investors.

Samsung shares fell heavily last week as the local bourse was hit by losses on Wall Street, but were now being supported by bargain hunting, analysts said.

Fellow chipmaker SK Hynix rose more than 4 percent.

(This version of the story was refiled to fix spelling of “was” in second paragraph)