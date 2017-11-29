Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) is looking to bid for Vietnam’s largest brewer Sabeco SAB.HM, the conglomerate’s president said on Wednesday.

“Yes,” Ramon Ang told Reuters in a text message when asked if San Miguel is looking to join the bidding for the Vietnamese brewer.

Vietnam said earlier on Wednesday it is open to selling a 54-percent stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, but capped foreign ownership at about 39 percent.