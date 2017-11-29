FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 29, 2017 / 3:48 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) is looking to bid for Vietnam’s largest brewer Sabeco SAB.HM, the conglomerate’s president said on Wednesday.

“Yes,” Ramon Ang told Reuters in a text message when asked if San Miguel is looking to join the bidding for the Vietnamese brewer.

Vietnam said earlier on Wednesday it is open to selling a 54-percent stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, but capped foreign ownership at about 39 percent.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.