Sanderson Farms gets U.S. DoJ subpoena in chicken price-fixing case

(Reuters) - Poultry processor Sanderson Farms Inc said on Monday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice related to the regulator's investigation into the broiler chicken antitrust case. (bit.ly/2k7Lqun)

The Justice Department in June launched a criminal probe into allegations that Tyson Foods Inc and other poultry processors including Pilgrim’s Pride Corp and Sanderson Farms colluded to fix poultry prices.

Pilgrim’s Pride is owned mostly by Brazilian meat packer JBS SA.

U.S. food distributors have filed lawsuits against Tyson and other poultry processors, alleging that the companies had colluded since 2008 to reduce output and manipulate prices.

Tyson Foods said last month it had received a grand jury subpoena from the Justice Department “seeking additional documents and information related to the chicken industry.”