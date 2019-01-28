Oil producer SandRidge names industry veteran McKinney as CEO

(Reuters) - U.S. oil producer SandRidge Energy has appointed industry veteran Paul McKinney as its next chief executive officer, it said on Monday.

SandRidge last year ousted James Bennett as CEO after coming under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn, who had objected to Bennett’s compensation and the company’s $746 million bid to buy rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

McKinney, who most recently served as chief operating officer at Yuma Energy Inc and has held a variety of senior roles at oil and gas producer Apache Corp, succeeds SandRidge’s interim CEO William Griffin.