(Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc (SD.N) said on Friday interim Chief Executive Officer William Griffin would not be a candidate for the position of CEO.

An electronic display identifies the post that trades SandRidge Energy stock on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Phoro

However, Griffin would continue in his role until a successor is appointed, the oil producer said in a filing.