SandRidge says approached by 17 potential buyers

(Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said on Friday it had been approached by 17 potential bidders for a buyout.

Icahn has criticized SandRidge’s leadership, got the company to back out of its planned buyout of rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and forced the removal of the company’s chief executive and chief finance officer.

The company also said Midstates Petroleum did not agree to its terms, even after month long negotiations with the smaller rival. The U.S based oil and gas producer had rejected an all-stock bid from Midstates Petroleum in March.