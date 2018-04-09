SandRidge says to evaluate buyout offers, including Icahn's

(Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc (SD.N) said on Monday it would evaluate any offer to buy the company from top shareholder Carl Icahn after the hedge fund manager said he could pay cash to buy the company.

FILE PHOTO - An electronic display identifies the post that trades SandRidge Energy stock on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Phoro

One of the best known of the hedge fund world’s aggressive activist players who seek major changes in company strategies, Icahn has been railing against the Oklahoma-based shale oil driller’s management for months.

The company has already made substantial changes in response - in February it ousted both its chief executive and finance chief. Icahn, who holds a 13.5 percent stake, also convinced SandRidge to back out of a $746 million deal to acquire Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI.N) last year.

SandRidge shares were up 4.2 percent on Monday. They have fallen nearly 15 percent since Icahn reported his stake on Nov. 21.

In a statement on Monday, SandRidge reiterated that it will look at alternatives to its current strategy and would also evaluate “credible” offers for the company, including any offer from Icahn Capital.

“To date, Icahn Capital has rejected SandRidge’s offer to participate in this process on the same fair basis as other interested parties,” it said.

Icahn last month convinced Newell Brands Inc (NWL.N) to appoint four directors to its board, and before that opposed Xerox Corp’s (XRX.N) plan to sell itself to Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T).

SandRidge came out of bankruptcy in late 2016, overcoming opposition from shareholders who had accused the oil and gas producer of misrepresenting its value.

Last week Icahn said he planned to nominate directors that would push for a sale of SandRidge and said he was willing to make an all-cash offer to buy the company in a formal process seeking a buyer.

SandRidge said it had offered Icahn the opportunity to submit qualified, independent candidates for the Board’s consideration “on more than one occasion” adding that none had been put forth.

SandRidge had previously rejected Icahn’s demand to replace two directors and the removal of a “poison pill” measure preventing individual shareholders from amassing more than a 10 percent stake in the company’s stock.