March 19, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

SandRidge rejects Midstates offer; to explore strategic options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc (SD.N) on Monday rejected smaller rival Midstates Petroleum Co Inc’s (MPO.N) all-stock bid, calling the offer “highly dilutive”.

However, the company said it had received interest regarding “alternative transactions” from other producers. SandRidge did not provide further details.

SandRidge also said it would explore strategic options, including divestment or joint venture opportunities at its North Park Basin assets in Colorado.

Oklahoma-based Midstates Petroleum, backed by activist shareholder Fir Tree Partners, had offered to buy SandRidge last month, after activist shareholder Carl Icahn scuppered SandRidge’s plans to buy Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI.N).

Under Midstates offer, SandRidge shareholders were to hold 60 percent of the combined company.

    SandRidge’s shares fell 2.8 percent in aftermarket trading, while Midstates’ stock was up 2.2 percent.

    Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

