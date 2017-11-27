FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SandRidge Energy sets shareholder rights plan amid Bonanza bid
Sections
Featured
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Future of money
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Exxon revamps refining, chemical operations
Energy & Environment
Exxon revamps refining, chemical operations
Indonesia orders evacuation as alert issued for Bali volcano
Indonesia
Indonesia orders evacuation as alert issued for Bali volcano
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 27, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in 2 hours

SandRidge Energy sets shareholder rights plan amid Bonanza bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said on Monday it adopted a shareholder rights plan, known as a “poison pill”, amid rising opposition from major shareholders to the oil producer’s $746 million bid for rival Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek’s shares were up 2.2 percent at $29 in premarket trading on Monday.

Activist investor Carl Icahn last week became the second major shareholder to oppose the bid after disclosing a 13.51 percent stake in SandRidge.

Icahn follows fellow activist investor Fir Tree Partners, which said last Monday that the deal would drain all of SandRidge’s cash.

Fir Tree owns about 8 percent of SandRidge.

Oklahoma City-based SandRidge said on Monday the rights plan had a trigger of 10 percent and will expire on Nov. 26, 2018.

SandRidge emerged from bankruptcy late last year, while Bonanza emerged from bankruptcy in April following a recovery in oil prices after a two-year slump.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.