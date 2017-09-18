FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO of France's Sanef says will look at ATMB if privatized
September 18, 2017 / 2:06 PM / a month ago

CEO of France's Sanef says will look at ATMB if privatized

Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Motorway operator Sanef, owned by Spain’s Abertis, would be interested in investing in France’s state-controlled Mont Blanc Tunnel and Motorway (ATMB) if it was privatized, Sanef’s chief executive said on Monday.

“If ATMB is privatized, we would look. Sanef is interested,” Lluis Deulofeu told Reuters.

The French state and local municipalities together own 91.3 percent of ATMB, which earned revenues of 192.1 million euros ($229.71 million) in 2016.

France earlier this month sold a 4.5 percent stake in gas utility Engie, kicking off an asset sale drive that aims to redeploy scarce cash from non-strategic, mature industries to an innovation fund.

A banking source said ATMB was high up on the list of the government’s upcoming privatizations.

The Economy Ministry and state holding company APE declined to comment.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Gilles Guillaume, Additional reporting Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by Richard Lough

