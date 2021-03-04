S.African insurer Sanlam expects full-year profit to rise by up to 29%

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African insurer Sanlam Ltd said on Thursday its profit for the year ended Dec. 31 could rise by up to 29% as some accounting changes that impacted the results in 2019 were absent in 2020.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - are expected to be between 430.5 cents and 466.7 cents for 2020, up from 361.8 cents a year earlier.
The insurer will announce its annual results on March 11.
Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
