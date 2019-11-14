Italy's Sanlorenzo presses ahead with IPO plan despite market upsets

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker Sanlorenzo is pushing ahead with its initial public offering (IPO) and has started gauging investor interest, according to a document seen by Reuters, despite a dismal European season for stock market listings.

Yacht maker Ferretti and professional audio system maker RCF pulled their IPOs in Italy last month due to unfavorable market conditions. Kazakhstan’s Kaspi.kz KSPI.KZ postponed a London float and Germany’s Domicil Real Estate and Logistrial pulled their deals in October.

Sanlorenzo, controlled by the Perotti family, was not immediately available to comment on its plans.

According to the document it is sticking to a plan to float up to 35% of its shares, including the greenshoe, as announced in September.

Back then the company said that the offering will be a mix of new and existing shares, adding it would use the capital increase proceeds to foster future growth and seize market opportunities.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s Banca Imi, BofA Merrill Lynch and UniCredit are global coordinators for the offer.

According to an analyst report by Banca Imi seen by Reuters the whole company could be worth between 617 million euros ($680 million) and 830 million euros ($915 million), equivalent to an enterprise value of 8.9-10.5 times expected 2020 core earnings.

However, a potential investor said he expected the final price range for the IPO to be lower.

Sanlorenzo expects net revenue from sales of new yachts of 430-456 million euros for 2019, up from 355 million euros in 2018, with core earnings (EBITDA) net of extraordinary items of 62-66 million euros, up from 38 million euros last year.