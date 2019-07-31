Philippines' San Miguel set to win $14.5 billion airport project: transport ministry official

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a logo of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) inside a main office in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) is set to win a contract to build and operate a 735.6 billion pesos ($14.47 billion) airport project aimed at decongesting Manila’s aging facility, a government official said on Wednesday.

San Miguel’s unsolicited bid went unchallenged following a two-month period for companies to buy and submit Swiss challenge documents, Giovanni Lopez, chairman of the transport ministry’s bids and awards committee, told reporters.

The Philippine conglomerate has proposed building and operating a new international airport north of the capital over a 50-year concession period. It will be designed to cater to 100 million passengers per year.