March 15, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 billion euros of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi said it successfully sold 8 billion euros ($9.90 billion) of bonds, adding it would help the company lower its average cost of debt and extend the average maturity of its debt.

FILE PHOTO: French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Sanofi added that the bond issues would also enable it to finance its recent acquisitions of Bioverativ and Ablynx.

The fixed rate notes had varying maturities ranging from March 2020-March 2038, bearing interest at annual rates ranging from 0.0-1.875 percent.

BNP Paribas, Société Générale CIB and UniCredit were global co-ordinators and bookrunners, alongside Crédit Agricole CIB, Citi, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Santander which acted as bookrunners.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
