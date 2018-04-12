FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
April 12, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Healthcare group Sanofi to invest 350 million euros in Canada vaccine facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi (SASY.PA) is investing 350 million euros ($432.4 million) in a Canadian vaccine facility, which the drugmaker said would help it meet growing demand in this area.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Sanofi’s new investment will finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility at the Sanofi Pasteur Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.

    The new facility would allow its Sanofi Pasteur division to meet the growing demand of five-component acellular pertussis (5-acP) antigen, the company added.

    Sanofi sealed two major takeovers at the start of 2018, buying hemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion and acquiring Ablynx, which is developing a prized experimental drug for a rare blood disorder, for 3.9 billion euros ($4.8 billion).

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sunil Nair

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.