PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi has put no budget aside for dealing with potential litigation related to a safety row with the Philippines over its dengue vaccination, Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt said on Wednesday.

“We have no litigation budget ... We are not into any litigation yet and there is no indication that there will be,” Brandicourt told reporters in Paris, speaking in English.