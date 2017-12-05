FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
December 5, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

WHO backs Philippines suspension of Sanofi's dengue vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization supported a decision by the Philippines Department of Health on Tuesday to suspend vaccinations with Sanofi’s dengue drug Dengvaxia, the WHO said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“Like many others in the Philippines, WHO is awaiting the expert analysis of new data and advice about its implications for use of the vaccine. In the meantime, WHO supports the Philippines Department of Health’s (DOH) decision to suspend the ongoing vaccination program until more information is available. This is appropriate in the circumstances,” it said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

